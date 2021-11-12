MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

