Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Medallia worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $14,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 18.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 246.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 798,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,588.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

