Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In other Tyme Technologies news, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,250 shares of company stock valued at $421,106. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

