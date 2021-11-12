Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 270 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of MS opened at $98.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

