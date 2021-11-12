Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 583 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

