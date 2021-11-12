Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,281,000 after acquiring an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

