Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,453 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $191.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

