Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKGAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

