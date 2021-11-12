Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of MRCY opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

