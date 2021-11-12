Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.
Shares of MRCY opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
