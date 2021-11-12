Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of MTH opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

