Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 261,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

