Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 261,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
