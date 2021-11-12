MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

