MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $47.66 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

