MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS opened at $130.27 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

