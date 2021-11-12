MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cabot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of CBT opened at $58.05 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

