MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $92,574,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,231,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.