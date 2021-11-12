MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:CFX opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.