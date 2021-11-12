Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,115 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 101,437.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $173.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.83 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

