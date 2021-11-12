Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 93,957.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $1,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

