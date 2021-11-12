Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 106,913.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

