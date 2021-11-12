Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 110,125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,006,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.60.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $269.82 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.35 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

