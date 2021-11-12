Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 23,105 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 105,022.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

