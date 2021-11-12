Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 50,079 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 106,551.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

WSC opened at $38.35 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

