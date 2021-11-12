Michael R. Haske Sells 16,419 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $265.43 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

