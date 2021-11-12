Michael Robert Martin Sells 40,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. 2,337,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,714. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

