Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 106,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 165,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

MFGP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,690. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

