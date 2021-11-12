Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 838,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,393,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,866,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,349,000 after buying an additional 144,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,420,479 shares of company stock worth $427,435,067.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.53 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.