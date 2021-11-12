Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,548,412 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTU opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTU. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

