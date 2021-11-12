Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

