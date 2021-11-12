Millennium Management LLC Makes New $17.19 Million Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 253,052 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $4,518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 667,127 shares of company stock valued at $38,912,599.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $57.45 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

