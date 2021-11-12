Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 6.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.40 and last traded at 2.40. 89,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,572,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $717.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.99.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

