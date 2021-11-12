MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.16.

