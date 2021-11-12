Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($12.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($12.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.09.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.78. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

