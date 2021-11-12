Mithril (MITH) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $49.51 million and $8.17 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00239622 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

