MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches Market Cap of $50.51 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $50.51 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00223968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,491,563,524 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.