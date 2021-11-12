MKM Partners Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$28.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from C$51.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.92.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.96. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

