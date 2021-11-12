Modefi Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002130 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $328,927.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,037,696 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

