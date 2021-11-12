Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Model N stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 305,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

