Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50-50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.35 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 305,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

