monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.27.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

