monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $430.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $366.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

