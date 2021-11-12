monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) traded down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $352.69 and last traded at $376.06. 8,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

