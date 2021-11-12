Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Purchases $62,460.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

