Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Purchases $62,460.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
