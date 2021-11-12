Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.32

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $25,644.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00407120 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

