Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $24.62

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $26.22. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,863,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after buying an additional 518,792 shares during the last quarter.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.