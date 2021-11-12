Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $24.62

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $26.22. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 518,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.