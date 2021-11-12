Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 55.97. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Kate Swann bought 27,757 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

