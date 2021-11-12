Morgan Stanley Acquires 307,689 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 596,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,996,000 after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

