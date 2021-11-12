Morgan Stanley Buys 152,916 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 929.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

