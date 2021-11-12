Morgan Stanley Buys 302,817 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 172.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Celsius worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celsius by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 697.93 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

